Note On WWE Continuing Feud Between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg

At Summerslam last weekend, Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg via referee stoppage when he attacked his knee, but Lashley then put his son Gage in the Hurt Lock when the match was over. This gave the impression that the feud would continue down the line.

A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that WWE is planning to have the rematch between the two happen at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in October.