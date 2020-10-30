Note On WWE’s Interest In Thunder Rosa, Her Current Status With NWA

As previously reported, there has been lots of speculation regarding the future of Thunder Rosa after she lost the NWA Women’s Championship to Serena Deeb on the most recent addition of UWN Primetime Live. Fightful Select has an update on Thunder Rosa’s contract situation.

Fightful reports, via Thunder Rosa herself, that Billy Corgan’s recent claim that she is under contract with NWA is accurate. Corgan replied to a fan on Twitter on Thursday and stated that she was signed with the promotion through 2021.

The site also notes that she has been focusing on her MMA training throughout the pandemic considering that she still has two fights left on her current Combate MMA deal.

Additionally, Fightful mentions that Thunder Rosa wasn’t sure how the rumors got started about WWE contacting her, but the site reports that WWE would indeed be interested in her if she becomes available.