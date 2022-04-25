Note On WWE Hall Of Famer Potentially Appearing On Tonight’s Raw

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Fightful Select has the details on a potential appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer, who happens to be local to Knoxville.

According to Fightful, there was a plan as of this afternoon for Kane (aka Knox County mayor Glen Jacobs) to appear in some capacity on the show. The report states that the early pitch involved him being part of a segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel.

Kane has made multiple appearances on WWE television in recent years, including being part of the men’s 2021 Royal Rumble match.