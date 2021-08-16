Note On Whether WWE Is Expected To Make ‘Reactionary’ Move To CM Punk On AEW Rampage

CM Punk is expected to make his AEW debut on Friday’s edition of Rampage at the United Center in Chicago, which would mark his official return to wrestling after leaving WWE in 2014. Many have speculated as to how WWE will react to Punk potentially showing up on Rampage, and a new report has more details.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source claims that WWE is unlikely to make a “reactionary” move to Punk showing up on Rampage.

“Source states to not expect a “reactionary” move if, more like when, CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage Friday night, 24 hours prior to WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Time will tell,” the account wrote.

WWE will hold SummerSlam on Saturday in Las Vegas, with the show set to be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship.