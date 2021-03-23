Note On WWE Network Error That Led To Hall Of Fame Inductee Speculation

As previously reported, it seemed that WWE had possibly spoiled the surprise for one of its newest inductees in the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 via an error on the WWE Network, which hinted as Daniel Bryan being part of the class. Fightful Select reported that it was done in error, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details.

According to Johnson, Bryan is indeed not expected to be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, confirming the previous report from Fightful.

Additionally, Johnson notes that a collection of Bryan-related videos were simply incorrectly added as a subtitle for an Eric Bischoff collection, which led to WWE removing the listing shortly after due to speculation of Bryan’s induction.

Bischoff and Molly Holly are the only two Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees that have been announced to this point, though another Fightful report has a potential spoiler on an additional inductee that could join the group.