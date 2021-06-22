Note On WWE NXT Adding Focus On Cruiserweight Division, Backstage Reaction To KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Santos Escobar on the April 13 edition of NXT, and it appears that was the beginning of some bigger plans for the division. Fightful Select has more details on plans for KUSHIDA and the cruiserweight division on NXT programming.

According to Fightful, sources within NXT state that there has been a long-term plan in place to emphasize both the cruiserweight division and the Cruiserweight title on the brand.

Fightful also notes that NXT officials have been high on KUSHIDA since he joined the roster, with others on the roster having the same stance on his abilities.

Additionally, the report mentions that while it started with Kyle O’Reilly, there is the expectation that NXT will add more storylines and “bigger names and angles” within the cruiserweight division throughout the summer.