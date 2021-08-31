Note On WWE NXT Talent Being Unaware Of Rebrand Details

As noted, WWE has already started rebranding NXT, which included the company releasing a new logo last week. Fightful Select has more details on the backstage reaction to the current rebrand and the lack of specifics for the talent involved.

According to Fightful, it doesn’t appear that many talent within the company have been told much at all about the details for the NXT rebrand, with even top talent being “kept in the dark” as to what the new NXT will entail.

Fightful notes that WWE is staying “very tight-lipped” about both the process and NXT’s future.

Additionally, one talent within the company stated that some changes are coming to the Capitol Wrestling Center venue, as it was being taken apart while the area around the ring was also being adjusted.