Note On WWE’s Plans To Change Date For WrestleMania 37, Potential Location For The Show

Fightful Select reports that WWE is set to move the date for WrestleMania 37 back a few weeks. According to the site, the company has plans to move the show from the original date of March 27 to April 11.

As previously reported back in October, WWE has been working on potential locations for WrestleMania 37 after originally planning to hold the event at SoFi Stadium in California. However, due to the pandemic, the company continues to look at other options for this year’s extravaganza.

Fightful notes that if the switch is made to April 11, WWE would not be able to use Tropicana Field in Tampa or the Amway Center in Orlando due to those venues being occupied by the Tampa Bay Rays (MLB) and Orlando Magic (NBA).

Additionally, the site mentions that there are no events scheduled at the original WrestleMania 36 location at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, so that could still be a possibility for the company even if the dates are moved around.