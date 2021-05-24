Note On WWE’s Plans For Next Round Of Main Roster Call-Ups

Rik Boogz made his WWE main roster debut on last week’s edition of SmackDown, but he may be one of several call-ups in the works. Fightful Select has more details on what WWE has in mind for freshening up the roster on both main brands.

According to Fightful, there are currently plans in place for additional call-ups on both RAW and SmackDown, which will include talent from both the NXT and NXT UK brands.

Fightful notes that sources stated that NXT stars have reportedly already been speculating among themselves in recent weeks as to who will be called up.

Additionally, “multiple” call-ups for the main roster brands have reportedly been in the works for a while at this point, though there are no specifics on how many will join the main roster or when they’ll make their debuts.