Note On How WWE Plans To Refer To NXT Moving Forward
As noted, WWE will officially kick off its NXT relaunch tonight, with a Fatal Four Way Match set to determine the next NXT Champion. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast has details on how WWE will refer to NXT on its programming.
According to Zarian, WWE is set to use the “NXT 2.0” name moving forward for the brand, at least the time being. Zarian also notes that a source mentioned “they want people to know this is a whole new NXT.”
It was reported earlier by PWInsider that there is concern and “trepidation” from talent ahead of the relaunch.
The NXT title match will feature Pete Dunne vs. LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa.
