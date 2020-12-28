Note On WWE’s Plans For Tonight’s Episode Of RAW

WWE has yet to announce any matches for tonight’s episode of RAW, but Fightful Select has details on what fans could potentially see on the show.

According to Fightful, there are plans to have an eight-man tag team match featuring The Hardy Bros and The New Day against The Hurt Business.

The site also notes that while the initial idea was to hold off Bobby Lashley defending his United States Championship until the Royal Rumble, the company has reportedly discussed moving that match up to some point before the event.

Additionally, Fightful reports that WWE is likely to announce more names for Legends Night on Jan. 4, and there are also discussions of naming more entrants for the Royal Rumble matches.