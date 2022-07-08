Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two

WWE has been promoting the match at Summerslam between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as the final encounter between the two. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while there has been a promotional push that this the last match between Reigns and Lesnar, not everyone believes that backstage. It’s not believed to be official because it’s possible WWE will feel it needs that combination again.

The reason this match is happening at Summerslam is because of an injury to Randy Orton, preventing a match between Orton and Reigns. The belief is that if there is another similar situation, WWE may go back to Reigns vs. Lesnar.