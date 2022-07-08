wrestling / News

Note On WWE Putting Ric Flair Back In Signature Intro

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair NWA 73, Gerald Brisco Image Credit: NWA/Twitter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ric Flair was recently added back into the WWE signature that opens every episode of WWE TV.

The belief is that WWE and Flair are back on good terms, as evidenced by Flair working with the company on their WWE Evil series. It’s believed backstage that whatever heat they would get from the Dark Side of The Ring episode is gone. The company reportedly feels the negativity towards Flair has blown over.

