Note On WWE Talents Who Were In Chicago For AEW All Out Weekend, Former WWE Star Backstage

It was quite a weekend for AEW in Chicago, as the company ran multiple shows leading up to All Out on Sunday. Fightful Select has details on both current and former WWE talent, and others who were in town for All Out weekend.

According to Fightful, current WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega were seen in Chicago, which likely wouldn’t come as a huge surprise since Charlotte is with Andrade El Idolo, and Vega is with Malakai Black.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair was also in Chicago.

Fightful also notes that former WWE superstar Sarah Logan, who was released by the company last April, was backstage at All Out.