Note On WWE Talents Released This Week Not Present At Wrestlemania

It was reported earlier this week that ten talents were released from the WWE, including Samoa Joe, the IIconics, Mickie James and more. Fightful Select reports that some of those wrestlers were not present at Wrestlemania, as WWE asked talent not to be at the Raymond James Stadium if they weren’t needed. This included both Chelsea Green and Mojo Rawley, among others. This was done in order to streamline things at the event.

Green noted to Fightful that she had been planning to be at Smackdown this week before she was informed of her release.