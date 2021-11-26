Note on WWE Ticket Sales, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. That episode, in Greensboro, has 6,064 tickets out.

A house show tomorrow night in Roanoke has 3,911 tickets out.

Another house show on Sunday in Charleston, WV has 2,596 tickets out.

Monday’s RAW at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 4,849 tickets out. They were at 2,700 before Roman Reigns was announced for the event. There has also been heavy discounts and papering.

Smackdown on December 3 in San Antonio has 4,752 tickets out.

Smackdown on December 10 in Los Angeles has 8,868 tickets out. This came after a two-for-one sale.

Day One in Atlanta on January 1 has 5,569 tickets out.

Royal Rumble at the Dome in St. Louis on January 29 has 23,319 tickets out.

Smackdown on February 4 in Seattle has 3,620 tickets out.