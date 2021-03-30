Note On Reason WWE Had To Delay Selling Tickets For WrestleMania 37

As previously reported, WWE had to delay the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets, with the original date of March 15 being pushed back to March 19. Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 has more details on the reasoning behind the delay.

According to Alba, the reasoning was rather simple: WWE had not yet signed its contract agreement with the Tampa Sports Authority. In a contract obtained by Alba, it notes that WWE didn’t complete the contract until March 16.

WWE had mentioned on RAW that logistics were still being worked out on the ticket sales, with Alba noting that the reason was obviously due to the contract between the two sides not yet being completed.

Additionally, Alba notes that an official capacity limit is not mentioned in the contract, but that WWE has announced a projected attendance of around 25,000 for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.

