Note On WWE Travel Schedule For Crown Jewel & SmackDown

WWE will head to Saudi Arabia this week for Thursday’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, which will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has a few details on the travel schedule for WWE superstars.

Johnson notes that the participating WWE staff and roster will take a chartered flight to Saudi Arabia right after tonight’s edition of Raw in Sacramento, California. Meanwhile, the report states that a source mentioned that all talents traveling for Crown Jewel will have had to have passed the COVID-19 PCR test before departing.

Additionally, the belief is that all talents going to the show “will have had to have been vaccinated” in order to participate.

After the Crown Jewel event, WWE staff and talent are scheduled to take a chartered flight to SmackDown in Wichita, Kansas, which in comparison, would take around 18 hours on a normal commercial flight.