Note On WWE Wanting More ‘Characters’ In New NXT, Talent Still Unsure Who Will Be In Charge

As previously reported, the new version of WWE NXT will officially debut on September 14, though there aren’t a lot of specifics as to what fans can expect outside of the logo change. Fightful Select has a few details on what talent knows heading into next Tuesday’s show.

According to Fightful, as has been the case in recent reports, talent have still been given “non-answers” about the NXT overhaul when asking NXT higher-ups about it. However, one of the details that has seemingly been mentioned is NXT hoping to have “more characters” moving forward, though it’s noted that appeared to be stated in a broad sense.

Fightful mentions that it has heard good things from talent and staff in NXT regarding the changes to the Capitol Wrestling Center, with multiple sources hyping the changes as an improvement physically and a “much scaled down” version of the main roster TV sets.

Additionally, it’s reported that talent continue to be in the dark as to who will be running NXT each week with Triple H sidelined after undergoing a recent heart procedure, which talent was unaware of until it was made public by WWE.