Note On WWE’s Alleged Main Roster Plans For Adam Cole

Adam Cole made his AEW debut this past Sunday at the All Out PPV, after his contract expired from WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE had plans for Cole on the main roster and were planning to call him up before his exit.

The alleged plan was for WWE to turn Keith Lee heel and then bring Cole in to be his manager, likely with a different name due to Michael Cole also being on the main roster. It was noted the idea would be similar to Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley, with Cole being a “little guy who’s a big talker” who hides behind the big guy. It was reportedly either Vince McMahon or Bruce Prichard’s idea. It’s unknown how much of the creative plan was actually known to Cole prior to his decision to make the jump.