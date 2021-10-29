wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Announced February and October PPV Events Next Year
It was previously reported that WWE announced the entire PPV schedule for 2022, with February and October PPVs that weren’t detailed. It was suggested that they could be Saudi Arabia shows. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed with WWE sources that this is the case. The shows will once again take place on Thursdays, as Saudi Arabia events have in the past. The last show of this type was Crown Jewel last week.