Note on WWE’s Decision For Summerslam Venue and Trying To Draw Interest For Announcement

As noted last week, WWE officially announced that it will hold this year’s Summerslam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21. It had been reported weeks before that WWE had been considering five different locations: Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville, Inglewood and New York.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Las Vegas was always going to be the location. This was due to the fact that Smackdown will be taped the night before in Phoenix and there is a house show the next day in Denver, which ruled out New York, Miami and Nashville. Meanwhile, a source at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood said that it wasn’t ever happening there.

WWE planted the five different locations in a story with Sports Business Journal, even though they had already decided on Las Vegas. They were trying to build up interest in the location announcement, which they did during The Belmont Stakes on NBC last Saturday.