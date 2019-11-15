wrestling / News
Note on WWE’s European Tour Attendance Numbers
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the attendance numbers for WWE’s recent European tour dates, which has been happening in the last two weeks.
The first show, a Smackdown brand event, happened on November 7 in Brighton, UK. It had 3,000 fans, almost a sellout. It’s the first time the company hasn’t sold the show out in advance.
November 9 in Minehead did sell out, however, with 3,500 fans. Dublin on November 10 had 6,500, which was only 2/3 full compared to the usual sellout crowds. November 11 in Vienna, Austria drew 4,000.
