Note on WWE’s European Tour Attendance Numbers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the attendance numbers for WWE’s recent European tour dates, which has been happening in the last two weeks.

The first show, a Smackdown brand event, happened on November 7 in Brighton, UK. It had 3,000 fans, almost a sellout. It’s the first time the company hasn’t sold the show out in advance.

November 9 in Minehead did sell out, however, with 3,500 fans. Dublin on November 10 had 6,500, which was only 2/3 full compared to the usual sellout crowds. November 11 in Vienna, Austria drew 4,000.