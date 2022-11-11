wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Goal For This Year’s Survivor Series: War Games
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one of the goals for this year’s WWE Survivor Series is to get ‘great visual shots’ to promote the show in the future. War Games is planned to be a fixture on the main roster going forward, so they want “spectacular” shots to help sell it later on.
WWE reportedly doesn’t want to use NXT footage to promote a main roster PPV, but it’s currently the only modern footage they have. A lot of the footage also includes wrestlers no longer with WWE.
