Note On WWE’s Original Plan For Intercontinental Title At Summerslam
August 14, 2020
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at one point, WWE had been planning an Intercontinental title match between AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy for Summerslam. However, the reason there has been no build in that direction yet is because of issues backstage with creative. Namely, Vince McMahon has ‘torn up’ recent scripts for Smackdown and made sudden changes, so the angle to jump start the hype hasn’t happened yet.
It’s unknown who Styles will defend against, but Hardy is still possible. WWE has two episodes of Smackdown before Summerslam, so still some time to set that up.
