Note On WWE’s Plans For RK-Bro Heading Into Wrestlemania

A new report from WrestleVotes has details on the WWE’s plans for Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, aka RK-Bro, heading into Wrestlemania 38. According to the report, it is likely that Orton and Riddle will feud heading into the event. There were plans for a match between them at Summerslam last year, but it didn’t happen. At the time, WWE decided to hold off on it until Wrestlemania.

Only a handful of creative team members want to split them. The current idea is that if it happens, it should be for the WWE title. That goes along with a report from PWInsider earlier today which stated that Riddle, and later Orton, were both considered to win the Royal Rumble this past Saturday.