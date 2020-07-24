Note On WWE’s Recent Crowds and Wrestlers Not Showing Up

Stephanie McMahon said in a recent interview with Ad Age (which we reported on here) that the current WWE shows are on a volunteer basis. However, Fightful reports that not every WWE Performance Center recruit who works in the crowd feels that way. According to the report, while some NXT names have said they won’t be showing up, others have been told they ‘need to come in’ when they asked about not appearing at the tapings.

Some people are refusing to come in or simply haven’t shown up even before the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests happened. This included the match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream last month. Some NXT talent, like the Undisputed Era, were asked to come in to provide more noise. Usually the top NXT names weren’t asked to come by at all. Eventually, friends of the wrestlers were brought in to play the audience.