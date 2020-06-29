Note On WWE’s Taping Schedule At The Performance Center This Week

PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping more TV this week at the WWE Performance Center, which follows last week’s revelation of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. It remains to be seen how the RAW and NXT brands will be affected, if at all. The taping schedule includes:

Wednesday – NXT Great American Bash (July 1 and July 8)

Thursday – Smackdown and 205 Live (July 3 and July 10)

Friday – RAW, Main Event, RAW Talk (July 6 and July 13).