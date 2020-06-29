wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Taping Schedule At The Performance Center This Week
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping more TV this week at the WWE Performance Center, which follows last week’s revelation of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. It remains to be seen how the RAW and NXT brands will be affected, if at all. The taping schedule includes:
Wednesday – NXT Great American Bash (July 1 and July 8)
Thursday – Smackdown and 205 Live (July 3 and July 10)
Friday – RAW, Main Event, RAW Talk (July 6 and July 13).
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing, More on Release
- Maria Reveals Where WWE Pregnancy Storyline Was Supposed to End Up Going
- FTR’s Dax Harwood Responds to Low Ki’s COVID-19 Comments
- The Undertaker Discusses the Mental Strain of Working with Giant Gonzales in WWE, Learning How To Work An Actual Match and Not Just a Gimmick