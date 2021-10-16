wrestling / News
Note on YouTube Views for AEW Rampage Buy In Show
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
– The Buy In show for last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, has now reached over 524,000 views since it aired on Friday night. This makes it the most-viewed AEW-related YouTube video so far this week (h/t PWInsider).
The show featured Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish, and Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett. You can watch the full Buy In Show below:
