Note on Zicky Dice’s Post-Free Agency Plans

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zicky Dice is set to enter free agency starting on Friday, and a new report has details on where he plans to go next. As reported earlier this week, Dice noted that his NWA contract will expire this week and he’ll be a free agent as of Friday. Dice had asked fans to tag promotions they wanted to see him in.

According to Fightful Select, while Dice has trained with several WWE stars and been spend a lot of time with Doc Gallows lately, he’s actually looking to join AEW.

Dice was granted his NWA release in June, but the company reneged on the release in September.

