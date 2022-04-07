Note on Opener for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Other Impact Programming Notes

– PWInsider reports that the Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Ultimate X Match will be the opener for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Additionally, tonight’s show will highlight matches from the recent pay-per-view event.

Per the report, the Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey match from the event will be the only one that will be shown in full on tonight’s program.

– Also, next week’s episode of Impact in 60 will showcase the wrestler Allie, aka AEW’s The Bunny.

– Lastly, TNA LockDown 2009 will air on AXS TV on Thursday, April 14 at 3:00 pm EST.