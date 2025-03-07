Note on Plans For John Cena Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, What Most People Were Told

As previously reported, John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the planning of the segment, including the alleged original timeline for when it was going to happen.

Only a few people knew what was going to happen with the segment. When the show was put together, the segment was listed as third, after the Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae tag match. That’s what everyone was told the schedule was until right before the show began. Then the segment was moved to the main event. Many backstage, including producers, were surprised when they went right to Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, although others knew as it had gotten out by that time. WWE were never going to have Cena turn before the Chamber match happened.

People outside the select few who knew of the turn were told that Rhodes would have turned the Rock down, but Cena wouldn’t be involved and would win the Chamber. In fact, the original plan, as told to those people outside of the inner circle, was to have Cena turn and join the Rock at Wrestlemania to close the show. However, once the decision was made to do the turn here, they had to make it happen at the end. It was noted in the WON that the top people in WWE could have always intended to do it on this show, but weren’t going to let that get out. After the show, many people were told it was a late change.

The Rock later claimed that this had been the plan since Bad Blood, but others said that was the “Hulk Hogan version of the story.”

What was known for months in advance was that Cena would win the Chamber and face Rhodes at Wrestlemania, to attempt to get 17 World title wins.

While there had been some talk about turning Rhodes heel, he turned it down and Cena was chosen as the second choice. CM Punk, who teased selling his soul to the Rock in interviews, was never planned to get involved, as Cena agreed to do it. Drew McIntyre, who was rumored to win the Chamber, was also not in serious consideration.