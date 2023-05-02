Note On Original Plans For WWE Title Unification In 2022

WWE has introduced a new World Heavyweight Title due to Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and a new report has details on the original unification. Triple H announced the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on last week’s Raw, which will see its first champion crowned at WWE Night of Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia. Fightful Select looked into the decision to unify the titles in 2022 and establish the new title this month.

According to the report, decision to combine the titles was made after Roman Reigns was pulled from WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2022, the day of the PPV. The decision at that time was to have Brock Lesnar be added to the WWE Championship match and win the title, then move onto the unification match at WrestleMania 38. It is noted that there were no plans to unify the championships before that point.

Since then, there has been speculation that WWE would split the two titles at some point, and internal documents in WWE included a plan to do so. There was a point at which either Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins were set to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, which obviously didn’t end up happening, and within a few weeks the idea of splitting the titles was done away with.

The report also notes that while the King and Queen of the Ring tournament was originally supposed to take place in May as the Saudi Arabia show, that was changed due to the booking around the WWE World Heavyweight Championship taking place at the Saudi show.