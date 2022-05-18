Note On Owen Hart Tournament Jokers For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The jokers will be revealed for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Tony Khan dropped a couple of hints as to who they might be. Samoa Joe and Britt Baker will face competitors yet to be revealed on tonight’s show in their respective first round matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments, and on Busted Open Radio Khan talked about the appearances-to-be.

According to Wrestling Inc, Khan noted that the two will be debuting for the company and will be “fun arrivals,” which rules out any potential stars returning from hiatus such as Miro or Kenny Omega.

You can follow our coverage of tonight’s show here.