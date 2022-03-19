Note On People Backstage at Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling is holding its latest TV tapings tonight and tomorrow in Philadelphia, and a new report has details on some names backstage at tonight’s show. PWInsider reports that Rocky Romero and Cary Silkin are backstage at tonight’s taping, with Romero set to face Eddie Edwards this weekend.

Also backstage are Canadian wrestler Aiden Prince and Philadelphia-based indy talent Abby James.

Tonight and tomorrow’s tapings will be used for upcoming episodes of Impact’s weekly show on AXS TV.