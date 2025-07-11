Note On Plans For Entrances At AEW All In: Texas

AEW is reportedly planning a number of special entrances for All In: Texas on Saturday. Fightful Select reports that AEW has taken a lot of pride as of late on doing big entrances for their shows and that several talent have been discussed for special entrances at the event.

According to the report, several top talent including Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm were all discussed regarding big entrances. To be clear, it isn’t confirmed if all of them are happening. There were also crossover integrations discussed for them.

All In: Texas takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.