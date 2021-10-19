Various News: Note on Plans For H20 Wrestling’s Onita vs. Tremont Deathmatch, On-Sale Date For ROH Final Battle Coming Soon

– A new report has some details on the plans for the deathmatch between Atsushi Onita and Matt Tremont for H20 Wrestling on Halloween. As previously reported, the event is set to take place on Halloween and will feature Tremont and Onita in a Double Hell Explosion match.

According to PWInsider, Onita will be bringing three engineers with him from Japan to handle the match from a setup and technology standpoint.

– PWINsider also reports that ROH is finalizing all the logistical details for ROH Final Battle and should be announcing a ticket on-sale date soon. The show is set to take place on December 11th in Baltimore.