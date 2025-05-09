– According to this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ongoing feud between World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Logan Paul will culminate in a title matchup at the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 25 at the Yuengling Center. WWE has not yet announced when the matchup will take place.

Advertising for the May edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event heavily features John Cena, who is already scheduled to defend his WWE Undisputed Championship this weekend against Randy Orton. It’s unknown if Cena will be wrestling again later this month at the show. Currently, the event has reportedly sold 9,224 tickets, with a setup of 9,762 seats for the building a get-in ticket price of $38.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock.