Note on Plans For Kenny Omega’s Title Match at TripleMania XXVIII

If you were concerned if pandemic restrictions were going to nix Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Championship defend at TripleMania XXVIII, you can relax for now. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Omega’s planned title defense against Laredo Kid is still on as of right now and that Omega will travel to Mexico City to for the match.

While acknowledging that anything involving travel restrictions due to the pandemic is fluid, Meltzer said that Omega is currently set to travel south to defend the title. As reported yesterday, TripleMania is set to take place on December 12th. It will be an empty arena show, taking place in the Arena Ciudad De Mexico.

As of now, there is no indication of which way the match is being booked to go. Omega is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship next week on Dynamite, and it would be considered unlikely that Omega would lose a match for another company if he wins the World Title. However, Omega could end up losing the title to Laredo Kid by DQ which would be potentially more acceptable to AEW. It’s also possible that AAA may only want a few appearances from Omega a year, which would make it more likely that he retains the title.