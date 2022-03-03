Note On Plans For Vince McMahon’s Interview With Pat McAfee

A new report has some details on the plan for Vince McMahon’s interview with Pat McAfee that will take place tomorrow. As previously reported, McMahon is set to be a guest on McAfee’s show tomorrow and Fightful Select notes that while it will be used to promote WrestleMania, it is also planned to be a “real” interview.

It has been been reported that McMahon will have a “match” of some capacity with McAfee at WrestleMania. That aside, this will be the first “real” on-camera interview with McMahon since his appearance on the Stone Cold Podcast in 2014, which aired on the WWE Network.