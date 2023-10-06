Note on Plans for WWE Crown Jewel Main Event

As previously reported, John Cena is advertised to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 in Riyadh. While the belief online is that Cena would face Roman Reigns, that may not be the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cena vs. Reigns is not the plan for the Crown Jewel main event.

Cena has been feuding with the Bloodline in recent weeks and will team with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tomorrow night at Fastlane.