Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023

A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place.

Instead, the site reports that the next event in the Kingdom will take place in the spring, with a date not yet locked in. WWE currently has the following PPVs locked in for next year:

* Royal Rumble: January 28th (San Antonio, Texas)

* Elimination Chamber: February 18th (Montreal, Quebec)

* WrestleMania 39: April 1st & 2nd (Inglewood, California)