Note On Possible Plans For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has some details on possible plans for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that there is word that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who were not in Chicago for last night’s AEW Collision, may not come in for Dynamite. Instead, CM Punk may be showing up, though this has not yet officially been announced.

The site notes that as of this weekend, people close to Punk said he was planned for Wednesday’s show. There were reportedly pre-taped done with The Elite to progress their angles but there are good odds they won’t be at the Wintrust Arena for the show.