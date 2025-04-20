Note On Potential Returns At WrestleMania 41 Night Two (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

A new report has a couple of potential spoilery notes on possible returns at tonight’s final night of WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that Rusev and Becky Lynch are still in town. Lynch is expected by most in WWE to be replacing Bayley in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, although that is not confirmed at this time.

The report also notes that as of this week, the plan was not to have Aleister Black answer Randy Orton’s open challenge. WWE has been set on Black having a return at the Smackdown after WrestleMania.