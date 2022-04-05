Note On Producers For Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler On Raw

A new report has revealed who produced the Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler NXT Championship match on WWE Raw. As noted last night, Breakker defeated Ziggler in a rematch of their NXT: Stand & Deliver match to recapture the NXT Championship.

According to Fightful Select, the match was produced by NXT producers Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom, who were already in Dallas because of Stand & Deliver. They haven’t previously been producing one-off NXT matches on the main roster. WWE has apparently been short-staffed regarding producers with TJ Wilson on hiatus, D-Von Dudley sidelines and now Pat Buck having exited the company after WrestleMania 38.