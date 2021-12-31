Note On Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw, which served as the go-home edition for the brand prior to Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Fightful, several people had to take on an additional workload on the show, with several producers who had previously been shadowing others slotted in solo roles.

Here is the list of producers for Raw:

* Reggie & Dana Brooke vs. R-Truth & Tamina (Molly Holly)

* Mysterios vs. Street Profits (Petey Williams)

* Kevin Owens vs. Cedric Alexander (Jason Jordan)

* Apollo Crews vs. AJ Styles (Shane Helms)

* Abyss and Jason Jordan produced much of the RKBro and Alpha Academy work