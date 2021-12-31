wrestling / News
Note On Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
December 31, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw, which served as the go-home edition for the brand prior to Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to Fightful, several people had to take on an additional workload on the show, with several producers who had previously been shadowing others slotted in solo roles.
Here is the list of producers for Raw:
* Reggie & Dana Brooke vs. R-Truth & Tamina (Molly Holly)
* Mysterios vs. Street Profits (Petey Williams)
* Kevin Owens vs. Cedric Alexander (Jason Jordan)
* Apollo Crews vs. AJ Styles (Shane Helms)
* Abyss and Jason Jordan produced much of the RKBro and Alpha Academy work
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On What He’s Most Proud Of In His Wrestling Career, His Heel Run In WWE In 1997
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Tony Khan on the Talent He’s Excited to Feature in 2022, AEW’s Future Plans
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free