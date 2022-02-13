wrestling / News
Note On Producers For Friday’s WWE Smackdown
February 13, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has details on the producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked on Friday’s show:
* Pat Buck & Shawn Daivari produced the Sonya Deville and Naomi promo, as well as Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair.
* Petey Williams produced the New Day vs. Los Lotharios match.
* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Goldberg sit-down interviews.
* Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Natalya.
* Adam Pearce produced the In-Zayn segment.
