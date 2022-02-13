wrestling / News

Note On Producers For Friday’s WWE Smackdown

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has details on the producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked on Friday’s show:

* Pat Buck & Shawn Daivari produced the Sonya Deville and Naomi promo, as well as Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair.

* Petey Williams produced the New Day vs. Los Lotharios match.

* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Goldberg sit-down interviews.

* Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Natalya.

* Adam Pearce produced the In-Zayn segment.

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

