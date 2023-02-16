wrestling / News
Note On Prop Contract For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Raw Segment
A new report reveals what was written in the prop contract for the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley contract signing segment on WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the contract, which of course was not anything more than a prop, had the Elimination Chamber logo at the top and read as follows:
February 13th, 2023
To whom it may concern,
This document shall serve as a legal and binding agreement amongst all parties scheduled for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Match, to be held at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, to be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at the Bell Centre, 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal, QC H3B 5E8, Canada.
The parties hereby agree to save hold harmless and indemnify WWE, WWE Network, and its affiliates from any liability regarding injuries that may or may not occur during the course of this exhibition.
The winner of the match hereby assigns all publicity rights to WWE, WWE Network, and its affiliates in regard to the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Match at Elimination Chamber on February 18th, 2023.
This contract is drawn in the state of Connecticut and all laws of Connecticut shall apply to its execution, arbitration, or contest
Lashley and Lesnar will face off in a singles match at Saturday’s PPV.
