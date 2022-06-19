Note On WWE Raw Talent Waiting Extended Period of Time In Ring Before Main Event Matches

WWE talent on Raw end up waiting in the ring for a long time before main event matches, and a new report has some details on the matter. Fightful Select reports that it is the norm for WWE stars to wait 15 minutes in the ring after their entrance before the main event starts due to recaps and other segments, with the recent match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on the May 30th episode running 20 minutes.

The site spoke with several talent who had been part of the wait period for the main event over the past year, and they expressed that they were annoyed by the matter and had said as much to the higher-ups. They were told that the format “was what it was” and that it was done because it improved the flow of the show. One talent, when asked what they did while waiting, said, “talk to the crowd, dance, get annoyed that I’m waiting that long.”