Note On WBD and Backstage Reaction to Audio & TV Listing Problems for AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past week’s AEW Dynamite was plagued with technical problems. First, there were issues with the TV listings. Several providers had it listed as airing in the afternoon instead of its usual 8 PM ET time, which would cause DVRs to record the wrong program. It was noted at the time that it was a TBS error that led to the snafu. In addition to that, there were audio issues during the actual broadcast. A segment featuring Roderick Strong, Adam Cole and the Kingdom had distorted audio and had to be replayed later. This resulted in the show getting an overrun from TBS.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the audio issue was due to a problem at TBS, not AEW. The TBS feed had the error while the FITE feed did not. While viewers got to eventually see that segment, this also meant that DVR viewers missed the final five minutes of the show because of the overrun.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select noted that sources in both AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery were frustrated with the problems. WBD became aware of the TV listing error Wednesday morning, which led to Tony Khan being informed and warning people on social media. A WBD source called the problem “inexcusable” and felt bad for AEW. As for AEW itself, there was a lot of “frustration” behind the scenes as it they are typically blamed for things like this, but there was nothing they could do this time.